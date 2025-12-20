FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Big trouble for Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Censor Board asks makers to...

The CBFC recently asked makers for three cuts to the film. Firstly, to reduce a sexually suggestive scene in the first half of the film, and reportedly cut off around 15 seconds of the scene.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

The much-awaited 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'  starring Kartik Aaryan opposite Ananya Panday, has landed in trouble days ahead of its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film U/A 16+ certificate to the film, and asked makers to make a few cuts and reduce 'sexually suggestive scenes' in the upcoming movie. 

Censor Board asks makers for three cuts

The CBFC recently asked makers for three cuts to the film. Firstly, to reduce a sexually suggestive scene in the first half of the film, and reportedly cut off around 15 seconds of the scene. The censor board also asked the makers to mute and remove obscene words from dialogues and also the subtitles. The makers are also instructed to delete abbreviations of obscene expressions in a scene of the movie in the second half, according to Bollywood Hungama news report.

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik and Ananya had been on a travelling spree for the movie promotions. Last month, the two were recently in the city of Jaipur to promote their movie. At a press conference held in Jaipur, Kartik was seen talking about witnessing Ananya’s journey as an actress, especially when asked what it felt like to reunite after seven years, referring to the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Kartik had recalled how Ananya was just starting in the industry when they first collaborated, and how today she stands tall with a newfound confidence, sharper craft, and a mature ease that shows both on and off screen. Kartik also spoke warmly about watching Ananya grow not just as an actor but also as a person.

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which marks Kartik and Ananya's second professional collaboration, is set to release on the 25th of December. Directed by Sameer Vidhvansh and produced by Karan Johar, the film revolves around the sweet-and-spicy dynamic between Kartik’s character Ray, a quintessential mama’s boy, and Ananya’s Rumi, who dreams of experiencing a classic '90s-style love story. 

(With inputs from agencies)

