BIG setback for Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row, Bengaluru court restrains him from...
Meet actor whose first salary was Rs 50, worked with Salman, still remained unemployed for years, then became TV star, now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, he is..
Indian Railways to start exciting tour, offers 17-day journey to THESE places, trip begins from...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows big jump, scores double than its opening, earns..
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill's historic Day 4 ton puts India on brink of victory in Edgbaston Test, England 72/3 at stumps
'Why is she here?': Bank employee faces backlash for not speaking Kannada, WATCH viral video
US President Donald Trump's BIG statement on tariff letters for 12 countries, says 'Take it or leave it...'
Another Boeing incident as Bangkok-bound Thai Lion Air plane grounded at Kolkata airport due to...
Fire scare triggers panic on Ryanair Boeing 737, passengers seen jumping off wing, WATCH video
Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.18m throw at NC classic in Bengaluru, Julius Yego claims silver
PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Argentina President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires
Saif Ali Khan suffers major setback of Rs 15000 crore, loses ancestral property, childhood home of Bhopal due to...
'This is discriminatory': Gujarat college student denied flat, you won’t believe why
SHOCKING! Giant python swallows fox as locals watch in horror, watch viral video
Donald Trump hints at BIG action against Russia over Ukraine war: 'Putin wants to just...'
Shubman Gill's batting brilliance continues at Edgbaston, joins Sunil Gavaskar in elite list with 8th Test century
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's SHOCKING claim weeks after Operation Sindoor, says, 'India's unprovoked and reckless...'
Elon Musk's BIG threat over US President Donald Trump's 'big beautiful bill', says, 'If it is the last thing I do...'
'Dum hai toh mujhe nikaal ke dikhao': Dinesh Lal Yadav gives open challenge, calls Hindi-Marathi conflict 'gandi raajneeti' | Viral video
IITian takes dig at influencer Apoorva Mukhija's Rs 41-crore empire, says 'semi-nudes, red lipstick has...'
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record with blazing century vs England U19
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues BIG statement after Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's mega rally: 'I am thankful...'
Meet 8-year-old boy, raised by dogs after being abandoned by own family, communicates by barking, he is from...
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's Test record; becomes first Indian captain to....
This small village in Bihar gave world first Indian-origin woman Prime Minister, it's called...
This blockbuster had 3 superstars, all died in four years, actress' death became mystery for years, her name is.., film is...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's international comeback delayed as India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to...
This Indian techie accused of emotional manipulation using ‘Operation Sindoor’ excuse: 'The drone was...'
Buck Moon 2025: Here's when and where to watch July full moon; all you need to know
ICAI Results 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final May results to be announced on..., check how to access scorecard
After 18 years of trying, AI helps couple to conceive by finding hidden..., it cost them just Rs...
New 'Super-Earth' found: Scientists discover massive water-rich planet which is just...
Ambani lavish celebrations: Designer Ambika Gupta's dreamy concept features floating mandaps, reflective mirrored structures; says ‘for a family that has…’
BIG jolt to Pakistan as this tech giant shuts down operations in country after 25 years due to..., it is...
Hasin Jahan's 'I love you' post for Mohammed Shami spirals into wild 'hired criminals' allegation
Top 5 countries with world’s biggest oil reserves – see who ranks first
'I’m Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar reacts to Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'all Indian languages are..'
Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto makes BIG statement, says 'Islamabad ready to hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India only if...'
India vs England 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Birmingham weather forecast here
Vikrant Massey says 'Deepika Padukone deserves' 8-hour shift, but actors should be ready to adjust their...: 'If I cannot give...'
Meet woman, chief spokesperson of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, now appointed to key global role as..., she is...
Engineering the Future of HR: How Digital HR Transformation Leader Sambit Panigrahi Is Building Revolutionary Systems
Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....
Who is 'Mystery Woman'? Spotted smiling at Jasprit Bumrah during Ind vs Eng 2nd test 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi names THIS cricketer as role model; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni
Who was Gopal Khemka? BJP leader and business tycoon shot dead in Patna 7 years after son was murdered in similar way
Nirav Modi's brother arrested in US after extradition request by India
THIS man earns whopping Rs 6900000 per year just by 'doing nothing', he is...
Ambika Gupta, designer of Alanna Panday, Kajal Aggarwal's weddings, reveals secrets of celebrity weddings: Confidentiality protocols, challenges, and unforgettable moments | Exclusive
Meet Ananya Jain, CUET UG 2025 topper, who scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects, she is from...
When is Muharram 2025: Date, history, significance, rituals and more
'During our love scenes I could see...': Rekha recalls Jaya Bachchan's reaction after watching..., reveals why Amitabh Bachchan decided not to work with her anymore
Not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, THIS 'one dude' can be the first trillionaire, says Billionaire Mark Cuban
'We have come together to stay together': Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on reunion with brother Raj Thackeray
Meet actor who sang in trains, at weddings, insulted by Karan Johar, removed from shows, is now top Bollywod star; he is...
Cocktail 2 in works: These actors to play lead in Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty's film sequel
Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, has offered Rs...
Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...
Abhishek Bachchan puts divorce rumours to rest, says he has 'happy, healthy' family with Aishwarya Rai, calls her 'selfless' for...
'Maharashtra is bigger than politics': Raj Thackeray on reunion with Uddhav Thackeray at 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally
This actress, who played Vijay Sethupathi's mother, was beaten, brutally killed by her son at...; she was...
Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...
Anil Ambani under siege: Targeted witch hunt suspected after SBI classifies Reliance Communications loan as ‘fraud’
Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...
Japanese Baba Vanga's prophecy of massive Tsunami on July 5 will come true today? Experts says...
36 pilgrims injured as 5 Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
How did Priyanka Chopra's mother react to meeting Nick Jonas for first time? Actress says 'she was so mad, she ran to...', then...
Meet actress who struggled to pay school fees, travelled in local trains, now owns bungalow worth Rs 800 crores, charges Rs 12 crore per film, her name is..
This is world's highest railway station, not located in US, UK, Russia, France, Spain, Nepal, Bhutan, it is in...
Bilawal Bhutto makes shocking statement, says Pakistan doesn't know where Masood Azhar is, may be in...
Meet Indian genius, IIT grad who left Rs 1 crore salary job to become an IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted at...
Meet Bollywood's popular villain who worked with Salman Khan, became alcoholic, died painfully; no actor came to his funeral; name is..
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...
Good news for commuters, government reduces toll rates on national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers, up to...
After 2 decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray set to share stage at 'victory' rally today
This country has largest crude oil reserves in the world, not US, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, it is...
Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch
'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes BIG claim, 'It's time to retire...'
After Operation Sindoor success against Pakistan, Modi govt to make this big move, India, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia may form...
Elon Musk drops BIG hint on launching ‘America Party’ after Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, Tesla CEO posted...
'Maine gandi baat boli...': Sara Ali Khan requests paps to delete her video, says 'main private...'
Chennai Super Kings' this star cricketer to make acting debut with Tamil film; his name is...
'Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai fell in love during...': Smita Jaykar opens up on actors' affair, says 'both of them had...'
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL set to combine 15 brands to make new company
World Champion D Gukesh wins Rapid title at Grand Chess Tour 2025 Zagreb, Croatia, beats...
Punjabi actress Tania's father shot at his clinic in Moga
Piyush Goyal issues big statement on India-US trade deal, says New Delhi negotiates based on...
Meet Hans Zimmer, was thrown out of 8 schools, won 2 Oscars, set to make Indian cinema debut as Ramayana music composer with AR Rahman
Big tension for China, Pakistan as India to boost domestic drone producing capacity, project worth whopping Rs...
Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film takes slow start despite good reviews, earns just Rs...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul puts India in command amidst Edgbaston DRS drama
DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes charges at umpire after Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial late DRS call
Meet man, linked to Virat Kohli, once sold balloons on street, later built company worth over Rs 61,000 crore, he is...
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record; joins Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag in elite list
'You should understand...': Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took pet dog for walk after Shefali Jariwala's death
ENTERTAINMENT
A court in Bengaluru on Friday passed an injunction order restraining Kamal Haasan from making any remarks against the Kannada language. It restrains him from posting, making, writing or publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada. Read on to know more.
A court in Bengaluru on Friday passed an interim injunction order restraining actor Kamal Haasan from making any remarks against the Kannada language. It restrains him from posting, making, writing or publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada or making any statements against the Kannada language, literature, land and culture. An Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge passed the order after hearing a suit filed by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) through its president Mahesh Joshi. It sought an injunction against Hassan from making any defamatory statements against the Kannada language and culture.
Court orders summons to Hassan
The Bengaluru court also ordered issuance of summons to Kamal Hassan and posted the case to August 30 for further hearing. Actor and politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil (language)" during a promotional event for his new film Thug Life had sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.
'Thug Life' bears the brunt
As Haasan refused to apologise and stood by his statement, Thug Life was barred from release in Karnataka. The film's makers, including Haasan, went to court and secured a win, but the movie was never released in Karnataka, and did not perform very well at the box office elsewhere. Thug Life marked Haasan's collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 37 years. It has now been made available on the streaming platform Netflix.
(With inputs from news agency PTI).