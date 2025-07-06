BIG setback for Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row, Bengaluru court restrains him from...

A court in Bengaluru on Friday passed an injunction order restraining Kamal Haasan from making any remarks against the Kannada language. It restrains him from posting, making, writing or publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada. Read on to know more.

A court in Bengaluru on Friday passed an interim injunction order restraining actor Kamal Haasan from making any remarks against the Kannada language. It restrains him from posting, making, writing or publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada or making any statements against the Kannada language, literature, land and culture. An Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge passed the order after hearing a suit filed by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) through its president Mahesh Joshi. It sought an injunction against Hassan from making any defamatory statements against the Kannada language and culture.

Court orders summons to Hassan

The Bengaluru court also ordered issuance of summons to Kamal Hassan and posted the case to August 30 for further hearing. Actor and politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil (language)" during a promotional event for his new film Thug Life had sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations.

'Thug Life' bears the brunt

As Haasan refused to apologise and stood by his statement, Thug Life was barred from release in Karnataka. The film's makers, including Haasan, went to court and secured a win, but the movie was never released in Karnataka, and did not perform very well at the box office elsewhere. Thug Life marked Haasan's collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 37 years. It has now been made available on the streaming platform Netflix.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).