HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Big relief to Akshay Kumar, Bombay HC orders immediate removal of superstar's...

Justice Arif Doctor highlighted the sophisticated nature of AI-generated media, which can be virtually indistinguishable from reality, and cautioned against the potential fallout of such content, including harm to Akshay Kumar's reputation and safety, as well as broader societal implications.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Big relief to Akshay Kumar, Bombay HC orders immediate removal of superstar's...
In Akshay Kumar’s AI-generated video featuring him as Maharishi Valmiki row, the Bombay High Court has ordered its immediate removal. The court deemed the deepfake video as "truly alarming" and emphasised the need for swift action to safeguard both the actor's interests and public well-being. 

Court orders removal of Akshay Kumar's AI-generated video

Justice Arif Doctor highlighted the sophisticated nature of AI-generated media, which can be virtually indistinguishable from reality, and cautioned against the potential fallout of such content, including harm to Akshay Kumar's reputation and safety, as well as broader societal implications. "Both in the context of images and videos, the morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that they are not genuine images or videos of the Plaintiff (Akshay).” Justice  Arif Doctor said.

Akshay slams deepfake video featuring him as Maharishi Valmiki 

Earlier, Akshay Kumar condemned the use of artificial intelligence for creating his fake videos. Taking to his Instagram story, Akshay wrote a strong-worded note, highlighting that he recently came across AI-generated videos of a film trailer which shows him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. "I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information," the actor added.

The 'Jolly LLB 3' star's reaction comes at a time when Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar have sought protection of their personality rights, including their name, image, photographs, voice, and performances, from unauthorised use on digital platforms for commercial or personal gain. At that time, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name, image, and persona, noting that such misuse without consent not only caused financial detriment but also harmed her dignity and reputation.

Akshay on work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Subhash Kapoor-directed 'Jolly LLB 3', also starring Arshad Warsi. The duo reprised their beloved characters as Jolly, locking horns in an intense court battle. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother. Jolly LLB 3 opened in theatres on September 19, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

