Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

In a significant development that has sent ripples through the film industry and political circles alike, the Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

In a significant development that has sent ripples through the film industry and political circles alike, the Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.

High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days. On February 26, the Kerala High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch and reconsider the clearance of 'The Kerala Story 2', following claims that the film contains hate-spreading content.

