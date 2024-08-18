Twitter
Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Indian rapper Hanumankind's song 'Big Dawgs' has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube and it currently ranks number 4 on the list of global top music videos.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film
Hanumankind in Big Dawgs
Rapper Hanumankind, who recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song 'Big Dawgs', is set to make his acting debut in Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film Rifle Club. In the Malayalam movie, the Bengaluru-based recording artiste will play Bheera, the volatile son of a character played by Anurag Kashyap.

Abu made the announcement on his official Instagram page on Sunday. "Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera. #RifleClubMovie hitting theatres soon!", the director captioned the rapper’s first look poster.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aashiq Abu (@aashiqabu)

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, became a global sensation after his song 'Big Dawgs' received a raving response upon its release on July 10. It has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube and it currently ranks number 4 on the list of global top music videos.

The song, penned and composed by the artiste, gained popularity for its political lyrics on the theme of identity and its creative music video set within a classic carnival attraction known as the ‘wall of death’. The music video is produced by Kalmi Reddy and directed by Bijoy Shetty.

Previously, Hanumankind’s gansta rap song 'The Last Dance', composed by Sushin Shyam, featured in the soundtrack of the Malayalam action comedy Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil.

Rifle Club also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

