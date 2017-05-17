Big B, Aamir Khan gear up for 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Bollywood?s Shahenshah and Mr. Perfectionist, coming together in a single frame, is definitely a visual treat for scores of their fans.

Bollywood?s Shahenshah and Mr. Perfectionist, coming together in a single frame, is definitely a visual treat for scores of their fans.

A fortnight before the most anticipated film ?Thugs of Hindostan? goes on-floors, the two living cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, along with writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya, are busy prepping for the movie.

Clicked during a script reading session, both are engaged in discussing and developing this mega cinematic experience.

Besides the trio, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and ?Dangal? girl Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)