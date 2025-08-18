'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others

Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…

President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers

America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…

Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Dhadak 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2 are set to stream on Netflix soon. Here's when you can watch these Bollywood hits online, from mid to late September, after their theatrical runs.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:55 PM IST

As Bollywood enjoys a strong box office run this year, several recently released films are now heading to OTT platforms. From romantic dramas to social stories and sequels, fans are eager to know when and where they can watch Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Dhadak 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2 online.

Metro In Dino

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, a spiritual successor to Life In A Metro, didn’t click commercially but gained critical praise. With a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more, the film deeply connected with audiences. It is expected to start streaming on Netflix by early September.

Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s romantic hit Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, took the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 300 crore. With a fresh pairing, emotional depth, and a powerful soundtrack, the film became the biggest romantic hit of 2025. It is all set to premier on Netflix and expected in mid-September.

Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn returned as Jassi in Son Of Sardaar 2, joined by Mrunal Thakur and the late Mukul Dev. Released alongside Dhadak 2, the film received mixed reactions but still holds viewer interest, especially among Ajay’s fans. The movie will stream on Netflix by the end of September.

Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in a raw, emotional love story adapted from Tamil classic Pariyerum Perumal. Despite strong reviews, it underperformed at the box office. The film is expected to release on Netflix between September 12 and 26.

