Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…

ENTERTAINMENT
Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Dhadak 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2 are set to stream on Netflix soon. Here's when you can watch these Bollywood hits online, from mid to late September, after their theatrical runs.
As Bollywood enjoys a strong box office run this year, several recently released films are now heading to OTT platforms. From romantic dramas to social stories and sequels, fans are eager to know when and where they can watch Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Dhadak 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2 online.
Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, a spiritual successor to Life In A Metro, didn’t click commercially but gained critical praise. With a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more, the film deeply connected with audiences. It is expected to start streaming on Netflix by early September.
Mohit Suri’s romantic hit Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, took the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 300 crore. With a fresh pairing, emotional depth, and a powerful soundtrack, the film became the biggest romantic hit of 2025. It is all set to premier on Netflix and expected in mid-September.
Ajay Devgn returned as Jassi in Son Of Sardaar 2, joined by Mrunal Thakur and the late Mukul Dev. Released alongside Dhadak 2, the film received mixed reactions but still holds viewer interest, especially among Ajay’s fans. The movie will stream on Netflix by the end of September.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in a raw, emotional love story adapted from Tamil classic Pariyerum Perumal. Despite strong reviews, it underperformed at the box office. The film is expected to release on Netflix between September 12 and 26.