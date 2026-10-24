‘Bichaare bed se uthkar gaye': Mika Singh reveals Daler Mehndi stepped in after Sunanda Sharma cancelled Uttarakhand show

Mika Singh has defended his brother Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand MLA Subodh Uniyal accused the singer of being drunk during a Kunjapuri Mela performance, revealing that Daler had agreed to perform after Sunanda Sharma cancelled at the last minute.

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his brother Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The controversy began after MLA Subodh Uniyal alleged that Daler was drunk while performing at the event.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, October 23, Mika said Daler was not the original performer for the event. According to him, Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma had been booked but cancelled her appearance a day before the show.

“Unhone Sunanda Sharma ko book kiya tha, unhone ek din pehle hi show cancel kar diya. I think unki koi personal problem hogi; unko bhi bukhaar ho sakta hai, tabiyat kharab bhi,” Mika said.

Mika says Daler got out of bed to perform

Mika said Daler agreed to perform despite the circumstances because he wanted to help when another artist could not make it. He explained that being a friend or supporting someone sometimes means stepping in when help is needed, even if the person is not feeling completely well.

“Woh bichare (Daler) maan gaye, apne bed se uth gaye aur show pe chale gaye. Koi bhi aap video dekhoge, log enjoy kar rahe hain,” said Mika.

He also pointed to videos from the event, saying the audience appeared to be enjoying Daler's performance.

Mika rejects lip-syncing claims

Mika also addressed allegations that Daler had been lip-syncing during the show. He insisted that it was a live performance and said there was no CD being used.

“Live show tha, koi CD nahi thi. Aaj kal log CD mein hi gaate hain, main nahi kahunga ki woh kharab log hain. Culture hai, fans aate hain, apne star ko dekhne ke liye, aur woh enjoy karte hain,” Mika said.

Mika claims Uttarakhand CM apologised

Mika further claimed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami apologised to him over the controversy. According to Mika, Dhami apologised on behalf of MLA Subodh Uniyal for the allegations made against Daler Mehndi.

The controversy followed Daler's performance at the Kunjapuri Mela, with the allegations over his alleged condition during the show drawing attention to the singer's appearance at the event.