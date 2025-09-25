Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive

Bhuvan Arora shares details about his character Hemant Kumar, a no-nonsense cop in the upcoming crime drama Janaawar, that premieres this Friday on ZEE5.

After impressing audiences and critics with his performances in Farzi, Chandu Champion, and Amaran, Bhuvan Arora is now set to headline a show on his own. Janaawar - The Beast Within is a dark, gritty crime drama set in the rural town of Chhand, where entrenched social hierarchies clash with modern-day crime and corruption. Bhuvan plays the protagonist Hemant Kumar, a no-nonsense cop drawn into a chilling web of crime revolving around a headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man.

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Bhuvan shares how his cop is different from hundreds of other police officers that we see in multiple crime-based shows in the Indian streaming space. "I don't want to compare, my character and this show is unique on its own", says Bhuvan, adding, "When you see the show, you will see that its setting, story, characters are very different from what we have seen before, and that's the reason I said yes to it. I'll let audience decide how Janaawar is different from other shows."

Elaborating further on his character and the show's theme, he adds, "Instead of comparing with the other shows, I would rather compare it with the things I have done in my past. My previous work hasn't given me an opportunity to play a cop, or even such a person. My character Hemant is very layered and complex, he comes from a small community and he has battled various struggles in his life. That is so deep-rooted in him that it keeps on playing in his mind. Plus, at a professional level, his job is under threat and at a personal level, his wife is pregnant. So, my character deals with a lot of complexities at the same time, and that's why it was so challenging for me. And our show Janaawar - The Beast Within tries to show that there is actually a beast within everyone of us."

Bhuvan has often been typecast as a hero's best friend in his career, but when he is leading a project for the first time, he doen't like to call himself as the hero. "Honestly, without any offence, I have an issue with the word hero itself. Because it conditions you to perform in a certain way and you carry that burden. This story is being presented through my character. That's how I feel and it keeps me grounded, which is very important for actors. It also makes me and my character more human. But yeah, it feels great, for the lack of a better word, to be the protagonist of the story", he explains.

Also starring Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar, Janaawar - The Beast Within will start streaming on ZEE5 on September 26.



