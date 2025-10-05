Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bhumi Pednekar says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting: 'I didn’t see women like me on screen, that rejection..'

Bhumi Pednekar showcased how her film journey drives her advocacy for representation, body positivity, and climate action at the Milken Asia Summit.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bhumi Pednekar says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting: 'I didn’t see women like me on screen, that rejection..'
At the the 12th edition of the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit — the world’s foremost leaders across business, government, finance, health, philanthropy, and technology came together to discuss 'Progress with Purpose: Collaboration Amid Complexity.' Among heads of state, CEOs, and policy experts, it was Indian actor and climate advocate Bhumi Satish Pednekar who stood out with her deeply personal story of resilience, representation, and responsibility.

For Bhumi Pednekar, the journey to this global stage began not in boardrooms but in the heart of Indian cinema. Sharing her formative years and what shaped her advocacy, she told the audience: 'I always knew I wanted to be an actor, but growing up, I didn’t see women like me on screen. I didn’t feel represented, and every time I told people about my dream, I was laughed at. That rejection only fueled me more—I thought, I’ll show you. My first film was Dum Laga Ke Haisha, a beautiful story about a woman who doesn’t fit society’s narrow definition of beauty. She’s constantly made to feel ‘less than,’ but by the end, she breaks free of those shackles and claims her worth. That role changed my life—not just because I was finally living my dream, but because it showed me the true power of cinema. In India, there are so many stigmas and taboos people don’t even talk about. But cinema opens hearts. It creates empathy. And when empathy turns into action, that’s advocacy. That’s when I realized the kind of work I wanted to do, and why I’ve had the courage to say no to roles that didn’t align with that journey.'

Her remarks were a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness between culture and change. By using her stardom to challenge entrenched stereotypes, Bhumi not only carved out space for authentic female representation on screen but also built the foundation for her advocacy off it — from championing body positivity to climate justice.

At the Asia Summit, where conversations centered on solving some of humanity’s most pressing issues — from access to capital and demographic change to diversity and public health — Pednekar’s voice highlighted the unique role women, especially from the Global South, can play in driving change. She demonstrated how cultural influence, when paired with conviction, can shift narratives and mobilize action.

