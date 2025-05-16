Bhumi opened up about forming a bond with female co-stars on the sets of the The Royals, emphasising how their bond connected to the theme.

Bollywood actresses have often been perceived being hostile to other contemporaries on sets, this has been common perception in and outside the industry. However, over the years, this perception is fading out as the actresses are opening up on their experiences with fellow actresses, and even sharing sisterhood. One of instances is highlighted by The Royals actress Bhumi Pednekar, as she recently recounted her working experience with her female co-stars Sumukhi Suresh, Lisa Mishra among others.

Bhumi shared screen space with Sumukhi, Lisa, who played her fellow employees in the show, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Vihaan Samrat, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea and Milind Soman. Talking about her bond with them the actress fondly recalled that she met them on the first day of the shoot, and instantly bonded. They formed an intuitive understanding which was also the theme of the show, that highlighted the beauty of women coming together and supporting each other.

"We met on the first day of the shoot. It was like an instant sisterhood we formed, which is also one of the underlined themes in the show, about how women just unknowingly understand each other's experiences and we just support each other, which was one of my most favourite themes,” she said in a statement.

The Royals features Bhumi Pednekar in a non-stereotypical character that defy conventions. As Sophia Shekhar, she charmed the audience with her sophisticated and astute female entrepreneur role in the series. With her unconventional character arc, she further solidified herself as a versatile actress. The series, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals revolves around a prince (Ishaan Khatter), trying to save his family’s palace, teams up with a savvy executive, and turn of events fuel romance between them. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy (Four More Shots Please!). It was written by Neha Veena Sharma and written by Neha Veena Sharma, the series was released on May 9, and received mixed response from the critics and viewers alike.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will next be seen in the role of police officer in Daldal, a series set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.