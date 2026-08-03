Bhumi Pednekar condemns threats to female protesters after backlash over pro-Modi remarks: 'Unfollow ppl on BJP payrolls'

Bhumi Pednekar condemned rape threats against a female protester. Netizens called it 'damage control' after backlash to her earlier remarks on PM Modi.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has condemned rape and death threats against a female protester. She shared a new video on Monday after facing backlash for her earlier remarks on protesters using abusive language against PM Narendra Modi. Many social media users called the new video 'damage control'.

What Bhumi said in the new video

Bhumi discussed a widely shared video of a young girl participating in a protest in the video. 'A little girl who participated in the demonstration was interviewed in a video I saw online and she appeared to be shattered and distraught. Since her one video went viral, she has received threats of rape, death and even her mother has experienced the same', according to Bhumi.

'This is not acceptable. A young girl cannot be bullied by us. We cannot instil fear psychosis in a young child simply because we disagree with their viewpoint,' she said, adding that harassment of women is already a common occurrence. 'As a public figure, I have gone through that experience and I cannot tell you how deep and lasting its impact is on someone’s mental health,' she said.

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Netizens reactions:

After receiving backlash for her earlier post, Bhumi released a new video. She had chastised demonstrators in that video for using derogatory words against Prime Minister Modi. 'The language being used in the videos that are currently making the rounds this isn't how we communicate, dude. 'We are discussing a person who currently occupies the nation's highest office,' she had said. Social media users accused her of selective outrage.

Many pointed out that she did not speak during the student-led CJP protest in Delhi earlier. After the new video, several users called it damage control. Comments included 'Unfollow ppl on BJP payrolls', 'Didi, just realised that she might lose audience' and 'This one should have been your 1st video. Now it feels like damage control.'