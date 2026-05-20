Bhopal dowry death: Co-actor Swetaa Varma reacts in shock, raises doubts over suicide claim

Actress Swetaa Varma has reacted to the Bhopal dowry death case involving her former co-star, saying she is still in shock and hopes the investigation reveals the truth.

The Bhopal dowry death case has continued to spark reactions online, with actress Swetaa Varma now speaking out after the death of her former co-star.

The 33-year-old victim, who had appeared in a few Telugu films before marriage, was found dead at her husband’s home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her death was initially treated as suicide, but the case later took a serious turn after her family accused her husband and in-laws of murder and dowry harassment.

Swetaa, who worked with the victim in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, remembered her as a cheerful and positive person.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, she wrote, “Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step.”

Reacting to the shocking news, Swetaa further added, “Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served.”

According to the victim’s family, she faced mental harassment and dowry-related pressure after marrying a Bhopal-based lawyer in December 2025. The family also alleged that attempts were made to cover up the incident. Reports state that the victim’s mother-in-law is a judge.

Police have now registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The husband is currently absconding, and authorities have issued a lookout notice along with a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.