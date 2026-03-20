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Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi takes inspiration from Akshay Kumar, performs her own stunts, impresses fans

Wamiqa Gabbi impressed fans by performing her own stunts in Bhooth Bangla, inspired by Akshay Kumar. Her fearless approach, especially in a risky train scene, has increased excitement for the film.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi takes inspiration from Akshay Kumar, performs her own stunts, impresses fans
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Bhooth Bangla is creating strong buzz among fans. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has grabbed attention for her dedication and fearless approach while shooting the film. Her willingness to perform challenging scenes herself and push her limits has impressed both the team and the audience, adding to the growing excitement around the movie.

Wamiqa takes on real stunts:

Wamiqa chose to perform her own stunts instead of using a body double. Her decision to perform her own stunts happened because she wanted to create realistic and powerful scenes. The film contains its most difficult scene, which depicts an unsafe train operation. Wamiqa needed to balance on the edge of a train that moved through space while she executed her role. She executed the stunt because she wanted to demonstrate her abilities despite the hazardous conditions. The scene achieved a seamless flow because Akshay Kumar and she worked together to create natural movement between their two characters.

Also read: Nora Fatehi in major trouble, fatwa issued over actress for her vulgar song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Trust and teamwork on set:

The film’s team shared that Wamiqa trusted Akshay Kumar during the stunt sequences. The team demonstrated their strong bond through their complete understanding, which enabled them to execute complex scenes without danger. The experienced action film star Akshay provided her with both support and direction throughout the filming process. The actors' trust in each other establishes a fundamental element for creating authentic action sequences. The process includes dangerous shooting scenes, which require special precautions for creating a secure atmosphere.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s effort to perform her own stunts has impressed both the film team and audiences. The movie Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after many years, which has increased excitement among fans.

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