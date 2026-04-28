Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'
Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch
Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch
'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?
Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account; check step-by-step process
$20 Million Paid Out: Why Traders Across the World are Going to FundedFirm for Real, Sustainable Growth
Did White House dinner assassin not attack Kash Patel because FBI Director is Hindu? Startling revelations here
Viral video: Karan Johar criticise 'hyper-masculnity' of Animal, Dhurandhar, gets brutally trolled: 'This same loser was singing a different tune'
Mukesh Ambani's this firm becomes first Indian company to earn annual profit of $ 10 billion, details here
Vijay Varma on why he did Matka King, similarities between him and Brij Bhatti: 'I came to this city with nothing, made a name for myself'
ENTERTAINMENT
Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her first Rs 100 crore success as Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, crosses the milestone at the box office, calling it 'just the beginning' of her journey.
Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi is making headlines after her film Bhooth Bangla entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office. The milestone marks a major boost in her rising career following recent successes.
The horror-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, achieved the milestone by its second Monday. Wamiqa celebrated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note on social media, which she described as her first 100 crore film. She expressed gratitude to the director, co-stars, producers, including Ekta Kapoor, and the entire crew for their support and belief in the project. In her message, she also thanked the audience for embracing the film and her performance. Wamiqa explained her career journey by saying that every step has been 'earned, learned and deeply felt' while declaring that this accomplishment represents the start of her professional career.
The film Bhooth Bangla has achieved box office success even though critics created divided opinions about the movie. The film has maintained its box office performance because positive word of mouth has continued to support its success during the second weekend. The film earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 11 according to trade estimates, which brought its India net total to approximately Rs 117 crore while its gross collection reached about RS 139 crore.
Also read: Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch
Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films created the film, which includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta in its main roles. The film gains additional attraction through its horror-comedy elements, which reunite Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after their work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa.