FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Rohit Sharma warns Jasprit Bumrah of Finn Allen threat ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

The teaser of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, will release on March 9, 2026, ahead of the film’s April 10 release. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal and others, promising a mix of fun and spooky moments.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla is set to release on March 9, 2026. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Fans are excited to get the first look at this horror-comedy, which promises a mix of scares and laughs. The teaser is expected to set the tone for the full movie and generate excitement among audiences.

Why March 9 is special:

Actor Akshay Kumar believes that March 9 brings him good fortune. Akshay was born on September 9 and has often mentioned that the number 9 brings him good luck in his personal and professional life. The filmmakers chose this date for the teaser release because they believed it would create positive energy during the film's promotional activities.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunion:

The film Bhooth Bangla brings together Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who previously collaborated on successful comedy films. Fans are eager to see their collaboration again, especially in a horror-comedy setting. The previous films of the two actors received widespread acclaim because of their humorous content and entertaining nature, which created high expectations for their upcoming project.

Also read: Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength

Star cast and film highlights:

The film features Akshay Kumar together with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav. Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films serve as the production companies for the film. The released posters and promos show a story that combines fun elements with spooky elements to create an entertaining experience, which uses comedy and horror elements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup
US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points
Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon toll nears 400
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement