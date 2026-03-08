Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
ENTERTAINMENT
The teaser of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, will release on March 9, 2026, ahead of the film’s April 10 release. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal and others, promising a mix of fun and spooky moments.
Actor Akshay Kumar believes that March 9 brings him good fortune. Akshay was born on September 9 and has often mentioned that the number 9 brings him good luck in his personal and professional life. The filmmakers chose this date for the teaser release because they believed it would create positive energy during the film's promotional activities.
The film Bhooth Bangla brings together Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who previously collaborated on successful comedy films. Fans are eager to see their collaboration again, especially in a horror-comedy setting. The previous films of the two actors received widespread acclaim because of their humorous content and entertaining nature, which created high expectations for their upcoming project.
The film features Akshay Kumar together with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav. Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films serve as the production companies for the film. The released posters and promos show a story that combines fun elements with spooky elements to create an entertaining experience, which uses comedy and horror elements.