'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse
India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share glimpses of Haldi ceremony from VIROSH wedding in Udaipur; see viral pics
Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch
Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces
125 screenings, gala premiers: CM Rekha Gupta unveils International Film Festival Delhi 2026, check dates
Microsoft founder Bill Gates' bombshell statement, admits to affairs with 2 Russian women, apologises for Epstein ties
Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: Accused’s new statement after arrest for killing father, says ‘Galti se ho gaya’
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla first song teaser 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' shows his classic comedy with spooky fun. Fans await the full song on February 26, 2026 and the movie on April 10, 2026.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has released the teaser of the first song from his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. The song is called 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge'. Fans are excited because the teaser shows Akshay’s comedy style, music and a little spooky fun. The complete musical piece will be published on February 26 2026 and the film will premiere in cinemas on April 10 2026. The teaser provides fans with their first look at the film's humorous and entertaining atmosphere.
The teaser shows Akshay in two different moods, which combine both playful and slightly spooky elements. The visuals present a vibrant display because they show Akshay interacting with amusing ghost-like characters. The movie will deliver an entertaining experience because his comic facial expressions and dynamic physical actions show. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Kumaar, sung by Dev Arijit, and has a rap section by Mellow D.
The film shows director Priyadarshan returning to work with Akshay Kumar. The two have made several successful comedy films together, so their fans are eager to watch their traditional comedic style again. The movie features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar as additional cast members.
Also read: From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
The teaser has received positive reactions from social media fans who are currently watching it. Many viewers described the show as traditional Akshay Kumar comedy, while they referred to him as the 'comedy king'. The entire audience now anticipates both the complete musical performance and the upcoming film. The teaser has generated excitement among fans because it contains humorous scenes, infectious music and terrifying visual elements, which will be present in the complete film that will be released next April.