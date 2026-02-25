Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla first song teaser 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' shows his classic comedy with spooky fun. Fans await the full song on February 26, 2026 and the movie on April 10, 2026.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has released the teaser of the first song from his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. The song is called 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge'. Fans are excited because the teaser shows Akshay’s comedy style, music and a little spooky fun. The complete musical piece will be published on February 26 2026 and the film will premiere in cinemas on April 10 2026. The teaser provides fans with their first look at the film's humorous and entertaining atmosphere.

Fun and spooky look:

The teaser shows Akshay in two different moods, which combine both playful and slightly spooky elements. The visuals present a vibrant display because they show Akshay interacting with amusing ghost-like characters. The movie will deliver an entertaining experience because his comic facial expressions and dynamic physical actions show. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Kumaar, sung by Dev Arijit, and has a rap section by Mellow D.

Akshay and director Priyadarshan together again:

The film shows director Priyadarshan returning to work with Akshay Kumar. The two have made several successful comedy films together, so their fans are eager to watch their traditional comedic style again. The movie features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar as additional cast members.

Fans are excited:

The teaser has received positive reactions from social media fans who are currently watching it. Many viewers described the show as traditional Akshay Kumar comedy, while they referred to him as the 'comedy king'. The entire audience now anticipates both the complete musical performance and the upcoming film. The teaser has generated excitement among fans because it contains humorous scenes, infectious music and terrifying visual elements, which will be present in the complete film that will be released next April.