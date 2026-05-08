FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Text/Image to 3D in Seconds: Tripo Studio’s AI Simplifies Design for Everyone

From Text/Image to 3D in Seconds: Tripo Studio’s AI Simplifies Design for Everyo

Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence, issue strong statement

Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence

TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan Arrested After 25-Day Hunt In TCS Nashik Harassment & Conversion Case

TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan Arrested After 25-Day Hunt In TCS Nashik Harassment & Conversion Case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence, issue strong statement

Balaji Telefilms Limited has denied recent allegations claiming non-payment of nearly Rs 48 lakh to vendors linked to its upcoming project Bhooth Bangla. The production house clarified that all contractual financial obligations have already been fulfilled.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 08, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence, issue strong statement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Balaji Telefilms Limited has denied recent allegations claiming non-payment of nearly Rs 48 lakh to vendors linked to its upcoming project Bhooth Bangla. The production house clarified that all contractual financial obligations have already been fulfilled.

Official clarification issued:

The reports prompted Balaji Telefilms to release an official statement, which rejected the allegations while confirming its dedication to maintaining open business operations. The company emphasised that it conducts all project work according to established contract procedures while making sure to pay all involved parties on schedule. The company declared through its official statement that 'Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company.'

Denial of vendor payment issues:

The media reports that specific vendors associated with Bhooth Bangla had not received their payments of approximately Rs 48 lakh prompted this clarification. The production house has strongly refuted these claims, stating that such reports do not reflect its financial conduct or operational standards. The company declared that it builds its professional relationships with all partners, vendors and collaborators through mutual trust, which helps maintain its contracts.

Also read: BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue: Check date, timings and more

Focus on transparency and ethics:

Balaji Telefilms remains committed to ethical practices, which it has followed since it entered the entertainment industry. The company stated that it prioritises compliance, transparency, and accountability in all its financial dealings. The organisation established ongoing procedures which maintain effective stakeholder communication throughout its film and television projects, while showing that reports of outstanding payments are incorrect.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Text/Image to 3D in Seconds: Tripo Studio’s AI Simplifies Design for Everyone
From Text/Image to 3D in Seconds: Tripo Studio’s AI Simplifies Design for Everyo
West Bengal Oath-taking ceremony: ‘Bengali Gala’ as BJP plans Durga idol, Jhalmuri, Chhau, Baul and more
West Bengal Oath-taking ceremony: BJP plans Durga idol, Jhalmuri, more
WHO confirms five cases of hantavirus on Atlantic cruise ship, 2 Indian crew among those aboard, status unknown
WHO confirms five cases of hantavirus on Atlantic cruise ship, 2 Indian crew amo
Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence, issue strong statement
Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence
BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue: Check date, timings and more
BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement