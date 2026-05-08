Bhooth Bangla dues non-payment controversy: Ekta Kapoor breaks silence, issue strong statement

Balaji Telefilms Limited has denied recent allegations claiming non-payment of nearly Rs 48 lakh to vendors linked to its upcoming project Bhooth Bangla. The production house clarified that all contractual financial obligations have already been fulfilled.

Balaji Telefilms Limited has denied recent allegations claiming non-payment of nearly Rs 48 lakh to vendors linked to its upcoming project Bhooth Bangla. The production house clarified that all contractual financial obligations have already been fulfilled.

Official clarification issued:

The reports prompted Balaji Telefilms to release an official statement, which rejected the allegations while confirming its dedication to maintaining open business operations. The company emphasised that it conducts all project work according to established contract procedures while making sure to pay all involved parties on schedule. The company declared through its official statement that 'Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company.'

Denial of vendor payment issues:

The media reports that specific vendors associated with Bhooth Bangla had not received their payments of approximately Rs 48 lakh prompted this clarification. The production house has strongly refuted these claims, stating that such reports do not reflect its financial conduct or operational standards. The company declared that it builds its professional relationships with all partners, vendors and collaborators through mutual trust, which helps maintain its contracts.

Also read: BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue: Check date, timings and more

Focus on transparency and ethics:

Balaji Telefilms remains committed to ethical practices, which it has followed since it entered the entertainment industry. The company stated that it prioritises compliance, transparency, and accountability in all its financial dealings. The organisation established ongoing procedures which maintain effective stakeholder communication throughout its film and television projects, while showing that reports of outstanding payments are incorrect.