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Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi kick promote their comedy-horror in jam-packed Delhi

The promotions of Bhooth Bangla have officially begun in Delhi, boosting excitement for the Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy after its trailer received a strong response and topped YouTube trends.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi kick promote their comedy-horror in jam-packed Delhi
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    Ahead of the Bhooth Bangla movie release, it's constantly getting bigger and more exciting as it nears its release. The trailer launch has further piqued the ever-rising excitement for the film, making everyone gear up for this fun-filled family entertainer. Amidst the growing buzz for this horror-comedy, the makers have kick-started its promotional spree in Delhi, and the city is fully drenched in its fever. Yes, the promotional journey of Bhooth Bangla has begun in Delhi.

    Akshay Kumar holding a lantern: 

    H3N2 virus 2026 04 10T185309 421

    The promotional buzz for Bhooth Bangla is growing rapidly, with striking cutouts of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern becoming a major attraction. These visuals have added a fun and spooky vibe to the campaign, keeping fans excited. The film’s trailer has also been widely praised by viewers and the media, and it even secured the top position on YouTube trends, further boosting anticipation.

    Bhooth Bangla is set to begin paid previews in theatres from 16 April 2026 at 9 PM onwards. The horror-comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, and features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

    H3N2 virus 2026 04 10T185331 124

    The excitement around Bhooth Bangla continues to grow as the makers officially kick-started its promotional campaign in Delhi. The city has been filled with the film’s vibrant promotional visuals, creating a festive atmosphere among fans. The buzz is especially strong after the trailer’s positive response, which has already helped the film trend at the No. 1 spot on YouTube.

    Also read: Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'

    Cutouts and Fan Excitement

    As part of the promotions, large cutouts of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern have been placed across key locations, grabbing attention and adding to the curiosity. Fans have been gathering around these installations, showing excitement for the upcoming horror-comedy entertainer.

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