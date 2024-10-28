Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are releasing on November 1, but the real box office picture will be clear only after a week. Who do you think is going to win the battle?

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again are set for a blockbuster fight at the ticket window November 1 onwards. The makers of both the films are in their final stages to promote their products and they seem to be leaving no stone unturned to get to a point where the viewers would have no choice but to watch their film.

The number of screens allotted to both the films would decide the first day performance, and from there onwards, it’s about the viability of the content. A report on Pinkvilla suggests that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is giving Singham Again a tough competition in terms of screen count. Though the ratio is tilted in Singham Again’s favour, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not far behind. It’s like a 52:48 ratio.

Most of the things would depend on the mood created by these films inside the cinema halls. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 falls in the horror-comedy genre, Singham Again is more of an intense action drama. In recent times, Stree 2 has shown the power of the horror-comedy genre, but then there is a film like Animal as well in the action space. However, Singham Again would probably not go to the Animal extent!

The star power is going to favour Singham Again, but it wouldn’t be wise to underestimate Kartik Aaryan’s appeal, especially among youngsters and female audience.

Both the films would have the franchise recognition behind them but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is more recent, so it might have an advantage.

The first weekend is going to be very crucial but if any of these films wants to be the next Rs 1,000 crore film then they should focus on sustaining the momentum, and that would happen only through good content.

