The much-anticipated Bollywood releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring popular names like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kartik Aaryan, are set for an intense box-office showdown in India this Diwali. However, fans in Saudi Arabia won’t have the chance to experience these cinematic spectacles on the big screen. Reports reveal that both films, along with the latest Tamil-language release Amaran, have been banned in Saudi Arabia ahead of their November 1 release.

Why were these movies banned?

Saudi Arabia has strict censorship laws that closely examine film content for any material that may conflict with the cultural and moral codes upheld in the country. The country’s censorship authorities scrutinise films for themes of violence, patriotism, religion, or explicit content that may be deemed culturally insensitive. While Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have generated immense hype in India, these elements could be why Saudi officials have restricted their release.

This regulatory process isn't limited to Indian cinema. Films from other countries that touch on themes of nationalism, religion, or explicit content often face either selective editing or complete bans in Saudi Arabia. For instance, Hollywood blockbusters are frequently modified to meet local standards, and some are barred from release altogether if they clash with cultural sensitivities.

Indian Films and Gulf Region Censorship:

This isn't an isolated incident. Bollywood films are frequently banned in various parts of the Gulf region. Last year, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 faced bans in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar due to alleged negative portrayals of the Muslim community. Similarly, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's patriotic thriller Fighter encountered restrictions in the region, likely because of its nationalistic theme.

The Case of Amaran:

Tamil film Amaran also faced a ban in Saudi Arabia. The film tells the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a brave Indian Army officer honoured posthumously with the Ashok Chakra. With its patriotic narrative and themes of military valour, Amaran likely conflicted with the guidelines enforced by Saudi Arabia's censorship board.

Though Saudi audiences won’t see Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amaran in theatres, fans in other parts of the UAE will still be able to enjoy these films as planned.