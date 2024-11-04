Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is competing strongly with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer action thriller Singham Again at the box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles. The horror comedy released alongside Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer action thriller Singham Again in cinemas on November 1 in the Diwali weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener with the collections of Rs 35.50 crore net in India. It went on to collect Rs 106 crore net in India and Rs 164 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 17.50 crore on Monday and it's four-day collections are around Rs 125 crore net in India. Singham Again also earned Rs 17.50 crore on Monday, as per the early estimates. Its four-day domestic net collections are around Rs 140 crore.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn in the titular role and also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, and Salman Khan in a cameo, the Rohit Shetty directorial has crossed Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office.

Both the big-budgeted movies are coincidentally threequels. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the horror comedy franchise after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

