HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Chiranjeevi's much-awaited movie Bhola Shankar's trailer is out and fans can't stop gushing about it.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

The makers of Telugu Mega star Chiranjeevi’s film Bhola Shankar released the much-awaited trailer of the film and fans can’t stop gushing about the megastar’s action-packed avatar. 

On Thursday, the makers of Bhola Shankar shared the much-awaited trailer of Chiranjeevi’s movie and left fans impressed. The trailer gives a glimpse of the megastar’s action-packed avatar, his chemistry with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh and the entertainment packed film. The trailer of the movie promises action, drama and entertainment all in one movie and fans are excited to see their star back in this avatar. 

Netizens shared their excitement and views about the trailer and heaped praise on the actor’s look in the trailer. One of the comments read, “our megastar is back.” Another wrote, “another blockbuster in the loading.” Another fan commented, “it’s not trailer, it’s goosebumps.” ANI the wrote, “trailer, Chiranjeevi’s style and look, everything is amazing.” Fans also praised the background music of the movie and wrote, “BGM and action at peak.” Another wrote, “BGM is goosebumps stuff.” 

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Bhola Shankar is a remake of 2015 Tamil hit Vedhalam. The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia along with Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, and Tulasi among others in key roles. Shawar Ali and Tarun Arora plays the role of the antagonist in the movie. produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and will clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

