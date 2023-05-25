Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in Sonabhadra hotel, police begins investigation

Subhash Chandra Tiwari

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. As per Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, Subhash, who hails from Maharashtra, was staying with his team in Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last.

"There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," Yashveer Singh added. No other details have been shared by the police so far but visuals of the filmmaker’s body being taken for autopsy were shared widely on social media. The cause of the death has not yet been revealed.

The news of Subhash Chandra's demise comes hours after actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Nitesh, a popular actor in TV and films, had appeared in several popular titles such as Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om, and Khosla Ka Ghosla in a three-decade-long career.

This week has been a harsh one for the entertainment industry with a number of artistes losing their lies. Earlier on Monday, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died after her car fell in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh following a road accident. A few days before that, Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor best known for the reality show Splitsvilla, was found dead in his bathroom.