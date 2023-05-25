Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in Sonabhadra hotel, police begins investigation

Subhash Chandra Tiwari, a director in the Bhojpuri film industry, was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sonabhadra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in Sonabhadra hotel, police begins investigation
Subhash Chandra Tiwari

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. As per Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, Subhash, who hails from Maharashtra, was staying with his team in Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last.

"There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," Yashveer Singh added. No other details have been shared by the police so far but visuals of the filmmaker’s body being taken for autopsy were shared widely on social media. The cause of the death has not yet been revealed.

The news of Subhash Chandra's demise comes hours after actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Nitesh, a popular actor in TV and films, had appeared in several popular titles such as Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om, and Khosla Ka Ghosla in a three-decade-long career.

This week has been a harsh one for the entertainment industry with a number of artistes losing their lies. Earlier on Monday, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died after her car fell in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh following a road accident. A few days before that, Aditya Singh Rajput, an actor best known for the reality show Splitsvilla, was found dead in his bathroom.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.