Bhojpuri cinema veteran Brijesh Tripathi passes away after suffering heart attack

After being discharged from the hospital, the actor was brought to Mumbai, but last night (December 17), he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. As per reports by Amay Ujala, the actor breathed his last while being taken to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead The Bhojpuri film industry is mourning the loss of actor Brijesh Tripathi, The veteran actor's final rites have been scheduled for Monday, December 18.

On his demise, film actor cum Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan says that "we had done about 100 films with Brijesh Tripathi ji, his departure is the departure of an era from the Bhojpuri film industry. May God adorn his virtuous soul with the highest honor from heaven".

Brijesh Tripathi has been in the film industry for over forty- six years. He made his debut with the movie Saiya Tohare Kaaran in 1979 and his first Hindi film was Taxi Chor in 1980. Before joining the Bhojpuri industry, he was a part of Bollywood. He has been part of many TV series too. He has been featured in several films like Hamar Bodyguard Shiva, Driver Raja, Piya Chandani, Ram Krishna Bajrangi, and Janta Darbar among others.

Brijesh Tripathi shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ravi Kishan, Dharmendra, and Vinod Khanna among other Bollywood actors. He has been a part of over 250 films in Bollywood. He had shifted his base to Mumbai and had his family's support in his journey. He had worked with many people in Bhojpuri films including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav and the film industry is currently mourning the sudden demise of the veteran actor.