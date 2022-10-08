Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha quits showbiz for Islam, announces her decision in Instagram note

Sahar Afsha/Instagram

Popular Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha recently announced that she has decided to quit the showbiz industry to follow the religious path of Islam. She isn't the first actress to take such a step as Lock Upp contestant Sana Khan and Dangal star Zaira Wasim also decided to leave the entertainment industry for Islam.

Taking to her Instagram on September 22, Sahar penned a long note that read, "Dear Brothers and Sisters, in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I want to let you know that I have chosen to leave Showbiz and will no longer be involved. I want to live my future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah's blessings."

She continued, "I'm grateful to my fans for bestowing upon me many blessings, including fame, honor, and fortune. I had not even pictured this life in my childhood. I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands and preachings of Allah."

Concluding her note, the actress wrote, "Hence, I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so. And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come."

Sana Khan also reacted to her note and commented, "MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life. May you inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind."