Actress Priyanka Pandit's private video gets leaked, goes viral on social media

These days there is a stir in the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, a private video of Trisha Kar Madhu was leaked on social media and went viral. Now, now a private video of Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit has also been leaked on the internet.

The leaked video has now gone viral on social media and left the Bhojpuri industry in shock. Reacting to the Priyanka has claimed that the person in the video is not her.

“The girl seen in the video is not me but someone else. People are hatching such conspiracies to defame me,” Priyanka said. As per reports, she has also filed a police complaint in the matter.

A few days ago, Trisha Kar Madhu's private MMS video was leaked after which she was massively trolled on social media. Madhu was seen with a man in the video.

Priyanka Pandit made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 with the film ‘Jeena Teri Gali Mein’. She then went on to feature in films such as ‘Pawan Putra’, ‘Ichhadhari’, ‘Awara Balam’, ‘Karam Yug’ and ‘Tod de dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali’.

Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Dil Mat Dena Meri Sautan Ko’, ‘Policegiri’ and ‘Panch Mehariya’.