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Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey death case: Allahabad HC issues notice to 2 accused, next hearing to take place on this date

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Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey death case: Allahabad HC issues notice to 2 accused, next hearing to take place on this date

Akanksha Dubey's body was found in a hotel at Sarnath in Varanasi in 2023. Her mother had filed the plea alleging that her daughter was murdered by Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh

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Updated : May 08, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey death case: Allahabad HC issues notice to 2 accused, next hearing to take place on this date
Akanksha Dubey death case
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The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued notice to two accused in the Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey death case on a petition seeking a CBI inquiry and fixed May 22 for hearing in the matter. The judgement was to be delivered during the day but the court said that fresh hearing on some points are necessary. 

Akanksha's mother had filed the plea alleging that her daughter was murdered by Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh. Akanksha's body was found in a hotel at Sarnath in Varanasi in 2023. Police said it was a case of suicide. 

Raising questions on the police investigation, the actress's mother filed the petition seeking CBI enquiry, saying her death was not suicidal but it was a murder. 

A bench of justices Sidharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi issued notices to Samarjeet Singh alias Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh. It also asked the Station House Officer of Sarnath to file his counter affidavit failing which he shall be present before the court on May 22.

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