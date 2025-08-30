Pawan Singh faces backlash for inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav’s waist on stage; video goes viral

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav, dressed in a saree, appears uncomfortable as Pawan Singh places his hand on her waist.
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is facing backlash after a video from a recent promotional event went viral, showing him touching co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist on stage. The incident reportedly took place during the launch of his song Saiya Seva Kare, which also features Anjali.
In the clip, Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav, dressed in a saree, appears uncomfortable as Singh places his hand on her waist. He is heard telling her to stay still, claiming he was trying to remove something stuck there, possibly an insect. While Anjali gave an awkward smile and did not object on stage, many viewers criticised Singh for touching her without consent.
Indian men don't know the concept of Consent.— Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) August 28, 2025
And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar
This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.
Imagine what his fans will be learning from him.pic.twitter.com/rPofG2VbOe
The video sparked anger online, with users calling the behaviour “inappropriate” and “unprofessional.” One X user wrote, “Indian men don't know the concept of Consent. And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar. This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Imagine what his fans will be learning from him.”
Another comment read, “When public figures like Pawan Singh normalize misogyny, it trickles down to their audience. This isn’t entertainment, it’s the glorification of rape culture. Consent is non-negotiable, and India desperately needs to learn that.”
Others expressed disappointment, saying such acts set a poor example for fans. Neither Singh nor Anjali has addressed the controversy publicly.
Known as the “Power Star” of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh is also a politician and playback singer, famous for the hit track Lollypop Lagelu. Over his career, he has starred in several successful Bhojpuri films. His most recent release was Jio Meri Jaan in 2024.