Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak committed suicide by hanging herself on August 2 at her residence in Dahisar in Mumbai. Anupama, before her tragic death, took to her Facebook to post a 10-minute-long video and said that financial matters led her to take the extreme step.

Before she ended her life, Anupama cited two reasons, in the first reason she said that one Manish Jha had taken her two-wheeler during the lockdown in May when she was at her native place, and he refused to return the same after Anupama returned to Mumbai.

In her second reason, Anupama said that a production company, Wisdom Producer Company, in which she had invested Rs. 10,000 on a friend’s recommendation, failed to return her money in December 2019.

In the video, she can be seen expressing her pain and telling people not to trust anyone. In addition to this, Anupama also raised questions over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a previous Facebook post on 8th July. Sushant died allegedly by suicide on June 14 in his Bandra residence.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Anupama Pathak had also worked in some television shows.

On Wednesday, another actor Sameer Sharma, who worked in 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Left Right Left', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Four' and 'Ssshhhh....Koi Hai' committed suicide.

He was found hanging in his house on Wednesday night. Sharma, who was residing in Mumbai, died at the age of 44. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west.