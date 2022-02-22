'Bheemla Nayak' trailer: Pawan Kalyan fights with Rana Daggubati in ultimate battle of duty v/s power

The trailer of the much-awaited Telugu film 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on Monday (February 21) by the makers. The action-packed entertainer stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role in the ultimate battle of duty vs power against Rana Daggubati's character Daniel Shekhar.

Slated to release on February 25, the film is an official remake of Malayalam hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' that starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon in lead roles. As the trailer suggests, the film will witness a clash of ego between the two central characters. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female leads in the Saagar K Chandra directorial.

The 'Gabbar Singh' actor Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of a police officer originally played by Biju Menon, while the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati reprises Prithiviraj's character of an influential and wealthy retired army havildar. The two characters can be seen fighting between themselves for their pride and self-esteem in the 2 minutes 37 seconds trailer.

The Malayalam film was hugely appreciated for its engrossing screenplay, brilliant performances, and excellent direction. Its director K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy had passed away in June 2020 due to a cardiac arrest after the film was released to be a commercial and critical success in February 2020.



The Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also on the cards with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. John will portray Biju's character, while Arjun will play Prithviraj's part in the upcoming film to be directed by Jagan Shakti. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was attached to the project instead of Arjun and later decided to opt-out of it.

Coming back to 'Bheemla Nayak', the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi with its screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram Srinivas and music by S Thaman.