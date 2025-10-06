Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

What is Sresan, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup, linked to 14 children's deaths?

After India-Pakistan fallout during Asia Cup 2025, will ICC rethink IND vs PAK fixtures in future? Here's what former England skipper suggested

Bihar Elections 2025: Who will be next CM? Will BJP ditch Nitish Kumar for its own leader after polls?

Meet Justice BR Gavai, India's first Buddhist CJI, who sparked controversy due to...

Video of 4-foot cobra hiding behind dressing table in Madhya Pradesh home goes viral

India players to feature in Lanka Premier League 2025? Here's what we know so far

Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match

Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home today

What is Sresan, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup, linked to 14 children's deaths?

What is Sresan, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup, linked to 14 children's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

Bharti and Haarsh had welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya on April 3, 2022. The couple had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa surprised their fans on October 6 as they anounced their second pregnancy with a joint post on Instagram. Sharing a romantic photo in which Bharti flaunted her baby bump, they wrote, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon."

Several celebrities wished the couple in the comments section. Parineeti Chopra, who is also expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha, wrote, "Congratsss my girllll", while Shilpa Shirodkar added, "Many many congratulations my dearest Bharti and Harsh." Vineet Kumar Singh, Jannat Zubair, Divya Agarwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and others also poured in their wishes.

Bharti and Haarsh had welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya on April 3, 2022. The couple had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years. They are often seen entertaining audiences with their comical acts in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others.

Bharti was most recently seen hosting the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 2 on Colors TV, that ran from January to July 2025. She also hosted its first season from June to October 2024. The couple were also seen as guest judges on Samay Raina's controversial reality show India's Got Latent last year.

READ | Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...
BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fi
Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence
Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle
Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'
Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films
Rishab Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on Kantara 3, drops major update on third instalment: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'
Rishab Shetty drops major update on Kantara 3: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE