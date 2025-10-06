Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'

Bharti and Haarsh had welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya on April 3, 2022. The couple had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years.

The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa surprised their fans on October 6 as they anounced their second pregnancy with a joint post on Instagram. Sharing a romantic photo in which Bharti flaunted her baby bump, they wrote, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon."



Several celebrities wished the couple in the comments section. Parineeti Chopra, who is also expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha, wrote, "Congratsss my girllll", while Shilpa Shirodkar added, "Many many congratulations my dearest Bharti and Harsh." Vineet Kumar Singh, Jannat Zubair, Divya Agarwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and others also poured in their wishes.

Bharti and Haarsh had welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya on April 3, 2022. The couple had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years. They are often seen entertaining audiences with their comical acts in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and others.

Bharti was most recently seen hosting the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 2 on Colors TV, that ran from January to July 2025. She also hosted its first season from June to October 2024. The couple were also seen as guest judges on Samay Raina's controversial reality show India's Got Latent last year.

