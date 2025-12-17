Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3

Bharti Singh faces criticism after joking about Ayesha Khan’s appearance on Laughter Chefs 3.

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has recently returned as the host of Laughter Chefs Season 3. However, during a recent episode, she made a joke about actor Ayesha Khan's appearance that did not go well with viewers. Many are accusing Bharti of body-shaming on national television.

What happened on Laughter Chefs 3

The incident occurred during an episode that featured Kapil Sharma and the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film. Actors Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury and Parul Gulati entered the set and danced to the song Pahli Uddi Furrr.

Bharti joked that when she saw Ayesha, she thought comedian Krushna Abhishek had come. 'Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na (After seeing Ayesha, I thought Krushna returned because she is tall like Krushna),' Bharti commented. It left Ayesha uncomfortable; she quickly moved towards Kapil Sharma and attempted to cover her stomach with her hand.

Reactions on set

Kapil Sharma immediately questioned Bharti, 'yeh kya tha compliment tha ki kya tha?' Actor Parul Gulati also intervened, telling Bharti, 'yeh nahi bolna tha.' In response, Bharti tried to brush it off by saying, 'Sorry, main pregnant hu.'

Social Media Backlash

The clip from the episode soon went viral on social media platforms. Viewers quickly express their disappointment, calling the joke insensitive and disrespectful.

One user commented that Bharti often makes such remarks about women on the show, 'Bharti is rude to most women on the show, participants or guests, and body-shaming jibes from someone who became famous largely because of her own appearance are ironic.' Another viewer said, 'This wasn’t funny and was plain disrespectful towards bigger-sized women, even though Ayesha isn’t even that.'

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan, who recently gained popularity for her role in Dhurandhar. Her appearance on Laughter Chefs 3 was part of the promotional activities for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.