Bharathiraja's final rites to take place with full state honours at his farmouse in Theni tomorrow

Over a prolific career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja helmed more than 40 feature films across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. A Padma Shri recipient and winner of six National Film Awards, the late diector was affectionately revered as "Iyakkunar Imayam" (pinnacle of directors).

The final rites of legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday, will be performed with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on June 11 afternoon, noted lyricist Vairamuthu announced in Chennai. Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Vairamuthu told reporters that the filmmaker’s mortal remains will remain at his Neelankarai residence in Chennai until 9 pm on Wednesday for the public and film fraternity to pay their last respects. The body will then be transported overnight to his native soil. "The family has decided to lay him to rest in the land where he drew his first breath," Vairamuthu said. The remains will reach his farmhouse at Kaatrodu near Vathalagundu on Thursday morning. Following public homage, the burial will take place at 3 pm. Vairamuthu also expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for announcing a police guard of honour for the auteur.

Over a prolific career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja helmed more than 40 feature films across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He demonstrated a remarkable stylistic range, moving effortlessly from rural dramas to psychological thrillers. His pathbreaking films in Tamil include 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyathai, and Karuthamma. The late director was affectionately revered as "Iyakkunar Imayam" (pinnacle of directors).

In the latter half of his career, Bharathiraja seamlessly transitioned to the front of the camera, reinventing himself as a formidable character actor. His powerful screen presence and distinct dialogue delivery earned him widespread critical acclaim from younger generations of filmgoers. He delivered memorable, gritty performances in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Thiruchitrambalam, and the recent blockbusters, Mahraja and Thudarum.

The Government of India honoured Bharathiraja’s monumental contributions to the arts by conferring upon him the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2004. His illustrious trophy cabinet also included six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

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