Bharathiraja death: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli pay tributes to veteran filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away in Chennai at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. As news of his demise broke, heartfelt tributes poured in from across the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries, reflecting the profound impact he had on generations of actors and storytellers.

The passing of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja on Wednesday left the South Indian film fraternity in deep mourning, with stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli leading an outpouring of heartfelt tributes. Remembered as a visionary who transformed Tamil cinema by bringing its rural soul to the forefront, Bharathiraja was hailed as a trailblazer whose storytelling redefined generations of filmmaking.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan visited Bharathiraja's residence to pay their final respects. Speaking to the media afterward, the Jailer star said, "He introduced countless technicians, directors, and actors, sustaining the film industry itself. He was always the first to raise his voice and fight for anyone facing a crisis. He used to critique me heavily too. He once told me, 'I like you as a person, but I don't like your acting.' Being around him brought immense joy." The Vikram star also addressed the press and stated, "The gentleman is gone. But his friendship will continue, and his art will live on. I am not counting his loss; I am counting his profits. He was there, and he made films with me for which I am very grateful."

Takig to his X account, Chiranjeevi expressed profound grief, stating that Indian cinema had lost one of its greatest storytellers. "He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry," the Khaidi actor wrote. Allu Arjun called him "a true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless." "Deeply saddened by the passing of Bharathiraja garu. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers", the Pushpa actor added.

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal paid a poetic tribute, writing, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed." Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared, "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honour to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy. Om Shanti."

The Government of India honoured Bharathiraja’s monumental contributions to the arts by conferring upon him the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2004. His illustrious trophy cabinet also included six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

READ | Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja dies at 84, CM Vijay pays homage to late director at his home, announces state honours