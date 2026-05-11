Bharath Kanth death: Bigg Boss Telugu 3-fame actress Ashu Reddy mourns loss of her 'best friend, family, emergency contact'

Telugu actress Ashu Reddy, who also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, has shared emotional tribute for her "best friend" and Telugu actor Bharath Kanth, who passed away in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10.

Telugu actor, dancer, and content creator Bharath Kanth died in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, after his car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. He was just 31. After his shocking death, Telugu actress Ashu Reddy has penned heartfelt tribute for her "best friend, family, and emergency contact."

Ashu Reddy, who also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, shared an Instagram reel of candid pictures of herself and Bharath. She captioned the clip as, "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you....until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered. You are alive to me BHARATH KANTH - my bes tfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath."

On her Instagram Stories, Ashu also shared her first selfie with Bharath and wrote, "MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether." She also re-shared a note on the unpredictable nature of life that read, "Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow."

How did Bharath Kanth die?

Bharath Kanth was travelling with his friend, cinematographer G Sai Trilok, who was also killed in the tragic road accident. Adibatla Police said, "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter."

The late actor's most notable works included the 2021 film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant. He also appeared in web series such as Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu. Bharath was also popular on social media with around 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.Sai Trilok worked as a cinematographer on digital films on YouTube.

READ | Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad road accident