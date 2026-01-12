Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Suniel Shetty hosts Bharat Ke Super Founders on Amazon MX Player with a Rs 100 crore investment pool, offering mentorship and funding to startups, positioning it as a strong rival to Shark Tank India.

Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for its new entrepreneurial reality show, Bharat Ke Super Founders, streaming for free from 16th January 2026. Suniel Shetty acts as the host and mentor for the show, which also has a panel consisting of some of India's most prominent business personalities like Dr A. VeluMani, Nitish Mittersain, Dr Aarti Gupta, Shanti Mohan, Aditya Singh and Ankur Mittal.

A platform for entrepreneurs across India:

The series showcases entrepreneurs from all over India, even from small towns and emerging markets. Founders present their business concepts to the jury and aim to get funding from the enormous Rs 100 crore real capital pool, which is the largest ever for Indian entrepreneurial reality shows. Besides that, the show is all about authenticity, discipline in execution and long-term vision, thus offering a platform for scalable businesses that are solving real-world problems.

In every episode, the founders clearly present their ideas, get sharp feedback and talk about risks, failures, and how they bounce back. The show is a mixture of the most emotional stories and huge investments, thus providing an engaging experience to the audience. It is a collaboration of Rusk Media and Recur Club with the backing of StockGro, Legacy Collective, Jana Small Finance Bank, OnePlus and Rowiers.

How it differs from Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India has some similarities with startup and investment topics, but the show Bharat Ke Super Founders has major differences from it. First, it provides a very large investment pool of Rs 100 crore, involving equity and alternative debt options, which is a comprehensive way of funding the founders. The second, the series is quite debatable in terms of its focus on entrepreneurs from less favoured and small town areas, thus making them nationally visible.

Also read: Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

The show does not mind the time taken for pitches and evaluations. But the main criterion of the business is the mentorship and the long-term growth of the business. The host, Suniel Shetty, offers the audience support and encouragement by pointing out the importance of being consistent, working hard and being patient, thus making it more mentoring-driven.

Every Thursday and Friday, episodes drop, so Bharat Ke Super Founders is going to be a high-stakes, inspiring platform for the next generation of entrepreneurs in India, as it will bring together real money, expert advice and focus on creating authentic, scalable businesses.