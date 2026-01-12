FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Suniel Shetty hosts Bharat Ke Super Founders on Amazon MX Player with a Rs 100 crore investment pool, offering mentorship and funding to startups, positioning it as a strong rival to Shark Tank India.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for its new entrepreneurial reality show, Bharat Ke Super Founders, streaming for free from 16th January 2026. Suniel Shetty acts as the host and mentor for the show, which also has a panel consisting of some of India's most prominent business personalities like Dr A. VeluMani, Nitish Mittersain, Dr Aarti Gupta, Shanti Mohan, Aditya Singh and Ankur Mittal.

    A platform for entrepreneurs across India:

    The series showcases entrepreneurs from all over India, even from small towns and emerging markets. Founders present their business concepts to the jury and aim to get funding from the enormous Rs 100 crore real capital pool, which is the largest ever for Indian entrepreneurial reality shows. Besides that, the show is all about authenticity, discipline in execution and long-term vision, thus offering a platform for scalable businesses that are solving real-world problems.

    In every episode, the founders clearly present their ideas, get sharp feedback and talk about risks, failures, and how they bounce back. The show is a mixture of the most emotional stories and huge investments, thus providing an engaging experience to the audience. It is a collaboration of Rusk Media and Recur Club with the backing of StockGro, Legacy Collective, Jana Small Finance Bank, OnePlus and Rowiers.

    How it differs from Shark Tank India:

    Shark Tank India has some similarities with startup and investment topics, but the show Bharat Ke Super Founders has major differences from it. First, it provides a very large investment pool of Rs 100 crore, involving equity and alternative debt options, which is a comprehensive way of funding the founders. The second, the series is quite debatable in terms of its focus on entrepreneurs from less favoured and small town areas, thus making them nationally visible.

    Also read: Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

    The show does not mind the time taken for pitches and evaluations. But the main criterion of the business is the mentorship and the long-term growth of the business. The host, Suniel Shetty, offers the audience support and encouragement by pointing out the importance of being consistent, working hard and being patient, thus making it more mentoring-driven.

    Every Thursday and Friday, episodes drop, so Bharat Ke Super Founders is going to be a high-stakes, inspiring platform for the next generation of entrepreneurs in India, as it will bring together real money, expert advice and focus on creating authentic, scalable businesses.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
    Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets
    Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
    Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
    Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
    Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
    Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
    Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A loo
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
    Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
    OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
    OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
    Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
    Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
    Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
    Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
    Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
    Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement