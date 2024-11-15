Netizens are calling Bhairathi Ranagal a blockbuster, and Shiva Rajkumar a 'one-man army.'

The much-awaited Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Bhairathi Ranagal has finally been released on November 15, 2024. Excitement fans went to watch the film on day 1 and shared the review on Twitter.

Netizens are calling the film a blockbuster, and Shiva 'one-man army.' One of the social media users wrote, "The character BR is heart & soul of the film, Narthan stays honest to it throughout. It's a no-nonsense complete #BhairathiRanagal show. Shivanna nailed it yet again. The only drawback is Narthan was more focused on connecting dots with Mufti than leaving a cliffhanger for the future."

The second one said, "This movie took my breath away! Every action scene was electrifying, and the storyline pulled at my heartstrings. Bhairathi Ranagal is a masterpiece in its own right."

The third person tweeted, "Mind-blowing performance by Bhairathi Ranagal! Her talent, passion, and dedication shine through in every role. A true master of her craft! 5/5 stars!" The fourth one commented, "One man show from #ShivaRajkumar. Justifying his character at this age is Shivanna's intensive eyes!! #Mufti's magic isn't seen here. Predictable and flat screenplay from #Narthan. One time watchable. 7 years of gap for Narthan is seen."