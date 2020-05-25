Headlines

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Bhai Bhai': Salman Khan gives fans Eidi with song on spirit of brotherhood and unity

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released his new song titled 'Bhai Bhai'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:29 PM IST

Like every year, Salman Khan couldn't treat his fans with movies due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, he decided to give his fans Eidi by releasing his third single titled 'Bhai Bhai'. The song is based on secularism wherein the superstar sings about the unity of Hindus and Muslims. Salman is also rapping in the song and urges people to stay united whatsoever. 

'Bhai Bhai' is sung by Salman Khan and Ruhaan Arshad. While the music is composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. The rap lyrics are penned by Ruhaan Arshad.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the song, Salman said in a statement, "First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. Since we couldn't release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called 'Bhai Bhai' as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them."

This is the third song that the Superstar has released amidst the lockdown after 'Pyar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. The song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion towards our fellow beings and other religions, who are all the same in the eyes of God. It spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

