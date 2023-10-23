Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal, shows growth on day 4, collects Rs 8 crore on its first Sunday.

The Telugu-language action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal, hit theaters on October 19. The film had a mixed reception from both critics and audiences but continues to do well at the box office.

On its opening day, Bhagavanth Kesari collected an impressive 16.60 crore rupees. However, its performance dropped significantly on the second day, with only 7 crore rupees earned on Friday. The film saw a slight improvement in earnings on its third day, making 7.8 crore rupees on Saturday. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film is performing well and has collected Rs 8 crore on day 4.

The total collection for the first three days stands at 31.40 crore rupees. These numbers are sourced from the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Initially known as NBK108 during its production, Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has previously directed successful films like Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the comedy film F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

The film clashed at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil actioner Leo and Ravi Teja-starrer and Vamsee-directed Tiger Nageswara Rao, which released a day later on October 20. The former has earned Rs 140 crore within its first three days in India, while the latter has collected Rs 10.68 crore in its first two days.

Among the Bollywood releases, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri-starrer Yaariyan 2 have also released this week. Both have been massive disappointments and have failed to attract audiences to theatres.



