Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen

On Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, we celebrate five actors who brought the legendary freedom fighter to life on screen. From Manoj Kumar’s iconic 1965 portrayal to Amol Parashar’s recent performance, each rendition keeps his courage and legacy alive for generations.

1. Manoj Kumar: Shaheed (1965)

Manoj Kumar was the first major actor to portray Bhagat Singh on screen. His performance in Shaheed captured the revolutionary’s passion, courage, and dedication to India’s freedom struggle. The film was a huge success and is considered a classic in Indian cinema.

2. Ajay Devgn : The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The film detailed Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary activities and sacrifices, and Devgn’s intense performance made the character relatable and inspiring for modern audiences.

3. Sonu Sood : Shaheed-E-Azam (2002)

Sonu Sood played Bhagat Singh in this film, bringing intensity and authenticity to the role. The movie highlighted Singh’s journey and unwavering commitment to the cause of India’s independence, making it a memorable portrayal.

4. Bobby Deol : 23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)

Bobby Deol’s portrayal focused on Bhagat Singh’s final days and his execution. His performance conveyed the revolutionary’s bravery and idealism, adding depth to the cinematic depiction of one of India’s most revered freedom fighters.

5. Amol Parashar : Sardar Udham (2021)

In Sardar Udham, Amol Parashar played Bhagat Singh in a brief but impactful role. The appearance highlighted the connection between different freedom fighters and the shared struggle against colonial rule.