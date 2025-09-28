Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?
PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen
Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti
Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
ENTERTAINMENT
On Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, we celebrate five actors who brought the legendary freedom fighter to life on screen. From Manoj Kumar’s iconic 1965 portrayal to Amol Parashar’s recent performance, each rendition keeps his courage and legacy alive for generations.
Manoj Kumar was the first major actor to portray Bhagat Singh on screen. His performance in Shaheed captured the revolutionary’s passion, courage, and dedication to India’s freedom struggle. The film was a huge success and is considered a classic in Indian cinema.
Ajay Devgn’s portrayal earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The film detailed Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary activities and sacrifices, and Devgn’s intense performance made the character relatable and inspiring for modern audiences.
Sonu Sood played Bhagat Singh in this film, bringing intensity and authenticity to the role. The movie highlighted Singh’s journey and unwavering commitment to the cause of India’s independence, making it a memorable portrayal.
Bobby Deol’s portrayal focused on Bhagat Singh’s final days and his execution. His performance conveyed the revolutionary’s bravery and idealism, adding depth to the cinematic depiction of one of India’s most revered freedom fighters.
In Sardar Udham, Amol Parashar played Bhagat Singh in a brief but impactful role. The appearance highlighted the connection between different freedom fighters and the shared struggle against colonial rule.