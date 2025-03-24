Shilpa Shinde alleged that hospital negligence played a significant role in his death, suggesting that timely intervention and proper care could have saved his life.

Renowned screenwriter Manoj Santoshi, credited with penning popular TV shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, passed away on Sunday, March 23, after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. His demise has sent shockwaves through the television industry.

Shilpa Shinde alleges hospital negligence led to Manoj Santoshi’s demise

Shilpa Shinde, who worked closely with Santoshi on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, has spoken out about his tragic passing. She alleged that hospital negligence played a significant role in his death, suggesting that timely intervention and proper care could have saved his life. In conversation with a media portal, Shinde expressed her intention to reveal more details about the case in due time, hinting at a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Santoshi's demise.

Her statements have sparked concern and outrage within the entertainment industry, highlighting the need for accountability and improved medical care.



Kavita Kaushik shared news about Manoj Santoshi's condition

Just last month, Kavita Kaushik, known for her role in the TV show 'FIR', broke the news that Manoj Santoshi was battling liver cancer. She took to her Instagram account to share a post, praying for Santoshi's speedy recovery and urging her fans to do the same. In her post, Kaushik mentioned that producer Benaifer Kohli and actress Shilpa Shinde were standing by Santoshi's side during this challenging time, taking care of him and offering their support.

Meanwhile, Manoj Santoshi’s mortal remains are being transported to Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for the final rites.

Manoj Santoshi’s work

His impressive portfolio includes writing credits for shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and May I Come in Madam. It was believed that Manoj shared a profound affinity for Aligarh, and he actively promoted and provided opportunities to Aligarh-based talents. Notably, he offered acting breaks to Sumit Saraf and Sanjay Maheshwari in his hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, showcasing his commitment to supporting local artistic talent.