Beyonce pays homage to Toni Braxton with her Halloween costume

American singer Beyonce took the internet by storm after channelling her inner Toni Braxton as she paid a tribute to the music icon with her Halloween costume.

The 'Halo' singer took to her official Instagram account to post a series of pictures alongside an emotional note, which read, "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

In the picture posted by her, the singer can be seen recreating the look from 'Another Sad Love Song' singer's 1993 eponymous debut album.

Beyonce stuns in a white tank top paired with high-waist light blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a belt chain adding the perfect amount of oomph to the outfit. For her hair, Beyonce opted for a pixie wig.

The 'Crazy in Love' singer donned round gold earrings and chose to wear a deep red shade lipstick.

Braxton was amazed just how perfectly she pulled it off and tweeted thanking the singer, "How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS!"

It has become a tradition for the 37-year-old star to pay homage to her inspirations on Halloween. She started it in 2014 when Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter dressed up as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, respectively.