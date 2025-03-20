Vijay Deverakonda’s team also maintained that his endorsement was strictly for legally recognised skill-based games.

Following allegations that Rana Daggubati had promoted illegal betting apps, the actor's team issued a clarification on Thursday, saying that his endorsement is in "full compliance with the law.”

In a statement, Rana's team clarified that the actor had entered into a contract with a company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expires in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where such games were legally permitted.

“This is to clarify that Rana Daggubati entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati's legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law," the statement read."

This press note is being issued to address any misconceptions and to confirm that Rana Daggubati's endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law.

It is essential to highlight these online games, have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling. The Court has ruled that these games are based on skill, not chance, and are therefore legally allowed," it added.

Vijay Deverakonda’s team also maintained that his endorsement was strictly for legally recognised skill-based games. “His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted,” the team said in a statement. The actor’s team further cited legal rulings. “The Honourable Supreme Court of India has repeatedly recognised online games such as rummy as distinct from gambling. It has been explicitly stated that the A23 platform involves skill rather than chance, making it legally permissible,” read the statement.

The Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.In his complaint, Sarma claimed that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

(With inputs from ANI)