Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who was among 25 individuals booked for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps, has issued a clarification on the matter. In a video statement, Raj admitted to having done an advertisement for a betting app 8-9 years ago, but claimed that he had refused to renew the contract and had not been involved in promoting such apps since then.

In a nearly two-minute long video, Prakash Raj revealed that he was unaware of the police complaint filed against him until he saw it on social media, as he has been preoccupied with his shooting schedule. He clarified that he has not received any official summons from the police and assured that once he does, he will respond promptly, emphasising that it is his duty to do so.

Prakash Raj revealed that he did an ad for Junglee Rummy, a betting app, in June 2016, but soon regretted it. Although he was contractually bound for a year, he refused to renew the contract after it expired, citing his conscience and moral objections. He claimed to have not promoted online gambling since then, around 9 years ago.



Further, he explained that his old ad for Junglee Rummy resurfaced in 2021 after the app was allegedly sold to a new party. The new owners used snippets of his ad on social media, prompting Prakash to send them a notice and email, stating that he was no longer associated with the app and that they couldn't use his image without permission. The unauthorized use was subsequently stopped.

Prakash Raj also took the opportunity to send a message to youngsters, warning them about the dangers of gambling and betting, which he said can "ruin lives". He urged young people to be cautious and avoid getting involved in such activities.

In a crackdown on illegal online gambling, the Cyberabad police in Telangana have filed a case against 25 individuals. The accused are alleged to have promoted illegal betting, gambling, and casino apps, resulting in significant financial losses for the public.

Besides Prakash Raj, Cyberabad police have accused several other Tollywood actors, including Rana Daggubati for Junglee Rummy, Vijay Devarakonda for A23 Rummy, Manchu Lakshmi for Yolo247, Praneetha for Fairplay Live, and Nidhi Agarwal for Jeet Win.