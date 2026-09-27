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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer biggest blockbuster

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer biggest blockbuster

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The Girish AD directorial will start streaming on JioHotstar from October 2. It surpassed the lifetime earnings of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the biggest blockbuster.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer biggest blockbuster
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date
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Headlined by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has been breaking multiple box office records since its release on August 21 and has overtaken Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer superhero fantasy Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The romantic comedy, directed by Girish AD, has earned Rs 162 crore net in India and grossed Rs 327 crore worldwide till now. Still playing in theatres, the blockbuster film will soon make its digital debut.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT details

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will start streaming on JioHotstar from October 2 in the original Malayalam language and dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. The OTT platform made the announcement on Sunday, September 27, on its social media platforms with a small video and captioned it, "The entertainer everyone’s been waiting for! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, streaming from October 2 on JioHotstar."

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is 2026's seventh biggest Indian hit

With Rs 327 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1813 crore), Border 2 (Rs 450 crore), Hanuman Ansh (Rs 389 crore), Toxic (Rs 342 crore), Peddi (Rs 341 crore), and Mirzapur The Movie (Rs 328 crore). All the box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's box office victories

For Nivin Pauly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marks a major return to the top tier of the Malayalam box office. He has delivered the biggest Malayalam blockbuster with the family entertainer. Mamitha Baiju, meanwhile, is further cementing her position as one of South Indian cinema's most bankable young stars. She has enjoyed three consecutive successes in 2026 with three superstars - Jana Nayagan with Vijay and Vishwanath and Sons with Suriya, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Nivin Pauly.

READ | The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film beats Dasara, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

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