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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer beats Vaazha 2 to become highest-grossing film in Kerala

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is set to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in its fourth weekend and will become only the second Malayalam film to achieve this milestone after Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer beats Vaazha 2 to become highest-grossing film in Kerala
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala
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Headlined by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is rewriting box office records with every passing day. The Girish AD directorial, which has already emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 and the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, has now achieved another major milestone. The romantic comedy has surpassed Vaazha 2 to become the highest-grossing film in Kerala. The film's phenomenal run has been powered by strong word of mouth and sustained audience interest, allowing it to maintain its momentum even weeks after its theatrical release.

How did Bethlehem Kudumba Unit beat Vaazha 2?

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros had grossed Rs 129 crore in Kerala earlier this year, setting the benchmark for the state's highest-grossing film. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has now gone past that figure, collecting Rs 130 crore in Kerala within 22 days. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer continues to draw audiences to theatres, with its impressive hold over the weeks helping it stay ahead despite competition from other major releases. With its Kerala tally still growing, the film is widening the gap and strengthening its claim as one of the biggest Malayalam theatrical successes ever.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit races towards Rs 300 crore worldwide

The film's record-breaking run extends beyond Kerala. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has earned Rs 161 crore in India and Rs 293 crore worldwide in 22 days. It is now on course to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in its fourth weekend. If it achieves the milestone, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will become only the second Malayalam film to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide, after Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which earned around Rs 305 crore globally last year. The Girish AD directorial is also poised to surpass Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and claim the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, provided its current momentum continues.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's box office victories

For Nivin Pauly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marks a major return to the top tier of the Malayalam box office. The actor has delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with the family entertainer, which has turned into a theatrical phenomenon. Mamitha Baiju, meanwhile, is further cementing her position as one of Malayalam cinema's most bankable young stars. The actress has enjoyed three consecutive successes in 2026 with Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath and Sons, and now Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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