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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office day 18: Nivin Pauly film beats L2 Empuraan to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office day 18: Nivin Pauly film beats L2 Empuraan to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has surpassed Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The Girish AD directorial is now trailing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the biggest Malayalam blockbuster.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office day 18: Nivin Pauly film beats L2 Empuraan to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit beats L2 Empuraan
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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is continuing its glorious theatrical run and has achieved another major box office milestone. The Girish AD directorial, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the leading roles, has now overtaken Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. In its third weekend, the romantic comedy also emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, surpassing Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection day 18

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer continued its strong run in its third week. On day 18, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 3.70 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 127.10 crore. The film has now grossed Rs 148.45 crore in India. Its overseas performance has been equally impressive, with the film adding another Rs 1 crore on its 18th day. Its overseas gross collection has consequently reached Rs 122 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 270.45 crore. With this, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has moved past L2: Empuraan, which earned Rs 268 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The feat puts the Girish AD directorial just behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on the list of Malayalam cinema's biggest worldwide grossers.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

Last week, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit overtook Drishyam 3 as the biggest Malayalam hit of 2026. The Mohanlal-led threequel concluded its theatrical run with Rs 240 crore worldwide. The romantic comedy's remarkable run has been driven by strong word of mouth and sustained audience support, with the film continuing to attract viewers even after completing more than two weeks in cinemas.

Nivin Pauly scores a major box office comeback

For Nivin Pauly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marks a significant return to the top tier of the Malayalam box office. The actor has delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with the family entertainer, while Mamitha Baiju has further strengthened her growing theatrical appeal. What began as a much-anticipated collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Premalu director Girish AD has now turned into a full-blown box-office phenomenon.

READ | Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly film beats Drishyam 3 to become highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

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