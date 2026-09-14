Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly film mints Rs 300 crore, beats Lokah to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Nivin Pauly and Mamith Baiju-starrer romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has dethroned Kalyani Priyadarshan's fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. The Girish AD directorial has earned Rs 305 crore gross globally.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has scripted history at the box office. The Girish AD directorial has grossed Rs 305 crore worldwide in 24 days to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, dethroning Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra from the top spot. The film's phenomenal run has been powered by strong word of mouth and sustained audience interest, allowing it to maintain its momentum even weeks after its Onam release on September 21.

How much did Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earn on its fourth Sunday?

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer romantic comedy showed no signs of slowing down on its fourth Sunday. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 4.60 crore net in India on its day 24. With this, its India net collection has climbed to Rs 146.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 170.95 crore. The film added another Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 134 crore. The worldwide gross of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now a staggering Rs 304.95 crore.

How did Bethlehem Kudumba Unit beat Lokah Chapter 1?

On its fourth Sunday, as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit became only the second Malayalam film ever to cross the Rs 300-crore mark worlwide, it also overtook the lifetime collections of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-led fantasy superhero film had earned Rs 157 crore net in India and grossed Rs 301.40 crore worldwide last year. Director Dominic Arun and produce Dulquer Salmaan will continue the franchise with Lokah Chapter 2 headlined by Tovino Thomas.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's box office victories

For Nivin Pauly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit marks a major return to the top tier of the Malayalam box office. He has delivered the biggest hit of his career with the family entertainer. Mamitha Baiju, meanwhile, is further cementing her position as one of South Indian cinema's most bankable young stars. She has enjoyed three consecutive successes in 2026 with two Tamil films - Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay and Vishwanath and Sons with Suriya - and now, the biggest Malayalam hit - Bethlehem Kudumba Unit with Nivin Pauly.

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