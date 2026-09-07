Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection day 17: Nivin Pauly film beats Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to become highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

Nivi Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has also become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, trailing only Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Mohanlal-starrer Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has achieved a massive box office milestone, and Nivin Pauly's comeback hit is now officially the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. The Girish AD directorial, also starring Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has raced past Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, while its blockbuster run has also taken it into the top three Malayalam films worldwide.

How much did Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earn on its third Sunday?

The romantic comedy showed no signs of slowing down on its third Sunday. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 17. With this, its India net collection has climbed to Rs 123.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 144.10 crore. The film added another Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to a staggering Rs 265.10 crore. That number puts the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer comfortably ahead of Drishyam 3, which finished its theatrical run at around Rs 240 crore worldwide.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is also the third-highest grossing Malayalam film ever

With Rs 265.10 crore worldwide, the film has now become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, trailing only Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and L2: Empuraan. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero film had grossed Rs 305 crore worldwide, while Mohanlal-starrer Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan minted Rs 268 crore globally. Both the movies released last year.

Nivin Pauly's major comeback at the box office

The achievement is even more remarkable considering how strongly the film has held in its third week. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued to attract audiences despite entering its 17th day. For Nivin Pauly, the success marks a major comeback at the box office, while Mamitha Baiju has once again demonstrated her strong theatrical pull. Its sustained performance has transformed what was already a successful theatrical run into a genuine Malayalam box office phenomenon.

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